Adell leads Angels against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (53-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-56, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.66 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -160, Angels +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Toronto Blue Jays after Jo Adell had four hits against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Toronto has a 36-26 record at home and a 68-56 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Los Angeles is 53-73 overall and 27-37 in road games. The Angels have a 35-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 78 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ohtani has 19 doubles, six triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 12-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

