On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches’ poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 1:03 pm
< a min read
      

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs...

READ MORE

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 TechNet Augusta
8|15 "Frauditing" Internal...
8|15 DFIR Summit & Training 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories