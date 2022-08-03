On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 12:06 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams.

The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes.

Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams.

The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes.

Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,” but it didn’t specify the length of the extension.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” Albon said. “The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Albon has accounted for all of the team’s points — three — this season with a 10th-place finish in Australia and ninth in Miami. Nicholas Latifi is Williams’ other driver.

Team principal Jost Capito called Albon a “tremendous driver.”

“Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future,” Capito said. “He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories