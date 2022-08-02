All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
70
34
.673
_
Toronto
57
45
.559
12
Tampa Bay
54
48
.529
15
Baltimore
52
51
.505
17½
Boston
52
52
.500
18
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
