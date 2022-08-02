On Air: Panel Discussions
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

...

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 34 .673 _
Toronto 57 45 .559 12
Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 15
Baltimore 52 51 .505 17½
Boston 52 52 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 48 .529 _
Cleveland 53 49 .520 1
Chicago 51 51 .500 3
Kansas City 41 62 .398 13½
Detroit 41 63 .394 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 67 37 .644 _
Seattle 55 49 .529 12
Texas 46 56 .451 20
Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23
Oakland 39 65 .375 28

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

