All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
70
35
.667
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|35
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14½
|Baltimore
|53
|51
|.510
|16½
|Boston
|53
|52
|.505
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|49
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|50
|.515
|1
|Chicago
|52
|51
|.505
|2
|Detroit
|42
|63
|.400
|13
|Kansas City
|41
|63
|.394
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|38
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|56
|49
|.533
|11
|Texas
|46
|57
|.447
|20
|Los Angeles
|44
|59
|.427
|22
|Oakland
|39
|66
|.371
|28
___
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.