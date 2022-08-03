On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 3, 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 35 .667 _
Toronto 58 46 .558 11½
Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14½
Baltimore 53 51 .510 16½
Boston 53 52 .505 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 49 .524 _
Cleveland 53 50 .515 1
Chicago 52 51 .505 2
Detroit 42 63 .400 13
Kansas City 41 63 .394 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 67 38 .638 _
Seattle 56 49 .533 11
Texas 46 57 .447 20
Los Angeles 44 59 .427 22
Oakland 39 66 .371 28

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories