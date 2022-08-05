Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
70
36
.660
_

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _
Toronto 59 46 .562 10½
Tampa Bay 56 49 .533 13½
Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½
Boston 53 54 .495 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 50 .524 _
Cleveland 54 51 .514 1
Chicago 53 52 .505 2
Kansas City 42 64 .396 13½
Detroit 42 65 .393 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 69 38 .645 _
Seattle 57 49 .538 11½
Texas 47 58 .448 21
Los Angeles 44 61 .419 24
Oakland 41 66 .383 28

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 2022 Procurement Playbook - NRC -...
8|12 Public Sector Event: Analytics for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories