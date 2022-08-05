All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|49
|.533
|13½
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|Boston
|53
|54
|.495
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|50
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|.514
|1
|Chicago
|53
|52
|.505
|2
|Kansas City
|42
|64
|.396
|13½
|Detroit
|42
|65
|.393
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|38
|.645
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11½
|Texas
|47
|58
|.448
|21
|Los Angeles
|44
|61
|.419
|24
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|28
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Toronto 9, Minnesota 3
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
