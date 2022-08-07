Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
70
39
.642
_

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Toronto 60 48 .556
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½
Boston 54 56 .491 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 58 51 .532 11½
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 46 62 .426 23
Oakland 41 67 .380 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News