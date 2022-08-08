On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Toronto 60 48 .556
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½
Boston 54 56 .491 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 59 51 .536 11
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½
Oakland 41 68 .376 28½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

