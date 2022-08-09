All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|39
|.645
|_
|Toronto
|60
|49
|.550
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|.537
|12
|Baltimore
|57
|52
|.523
|13½
|Boston
|54
|56
|.491
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|2
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|.404
|13½
|Detroit
|43
|67
|.391
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|11½
|Texas
|48
|60
|.444
|21
|Los Angeles
|47
|63
|.427
|23
|Oakland
|41
|69
|.373
|29
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
