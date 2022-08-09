On Air: Off The Shelf
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
39
.645
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 39 .645 _
Toronto 60 49 .550 10½
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 12
Baltimore 57 52 .523 13½
Boston 54 56 .491 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 59 52 .532 11½
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 47 63 .427 23
Oakland 41 69 .373 29

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

        N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

