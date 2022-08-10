On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
40
.640
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 40 .640 _
Toronto 60 50 .545 10½
Tampa Bay 58 51 .532 12
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12½
Boston 54 57 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 52 .523 _
Minnesota 57 52 .523 _
Chicago 56 54 .509
Kansas City 45 66 .405 13
Detroit 43 68 .387 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 40 .640 _
Seattle 60 52 .536 11½
Texas 48 61 .440 22
Los Angeles 48 63 .432 23
Oakland 41 70 .369 30

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

