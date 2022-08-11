On Air: Ask the CIO
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 41 .634 _
Toronto 60 50 .545 10
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12
Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12
Boston 54 58 .482 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 58 52 .527 _
Minnesota 57 53 .518 1
Chicago 56 55 .505
Kansas City 46 66 .411 13
Detroit 43 69 .384 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 41 .634 _
Seattle 61 52 .540 10½
Texas 49 61 .445 21
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22
Oakland 41 71 .366 30

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-9) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Top Stories