Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
42
.628
_

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 42 .628 _
Toronto 60 51 .541 10
Baltimore 59 53 .527 11½
Tampa Bay 58 53 .523 12
Boston 56 58 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 52 .536 _
Minnesota 57 53 .518 2
Chicago 57 56 .504
Kansas City 47 66 .416 13½
Detroit 43 71 .377 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 72 41 .637 _
Seattle 61 52 .540 11
Texas 49 62 .441 22
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22½
Oakland 41 71 .366 30½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories