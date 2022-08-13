On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
42
.628
_

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 42 .628 _
Toronto 60 51 .541 10
Baltimore 59 53 .527 11½
Tampa Bay 58 53 .523 12
Boston 56 58 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 52 .536 _
Minnesota 58 53 .523
Chicago 57 56 .504
Kansas City 47 67 .412 14
Detroit 43 71 .377 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 41 .640 _
Seattle 62 52 .544 11
Texas 49 63 .438 23
Los Angeles 49 64 .434 23½
Oakland 41 72 .363 31½

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories