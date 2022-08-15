On Air: For Your Benefit
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
72
43
.626
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 72 43 .626 _
Toronto 61 52 .540 10
Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11
Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½
Boston 57 59 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 61 53 .535 _
Chicago 59 56 .513
Minnesota 58 55 .513
Kansas City 48 68 .414 14
Detroit 43 73 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 41 .647 _
Seattle 62 54 .534 13
Texas 51 63 .447 23
Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½
Oakland 41 74 .357 33½

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

