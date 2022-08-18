Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
73
45
.619
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 45 .619 _
Tampa Bay 62 54 .534 10
Toronto 62 54 .534 10
Baltimore 61 57 .517 12
Boston 59 59 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1
Chicago 61 58 .513
Kansas City 48 71 .403 15½
Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 77 43 .642 _
Seattle 65 54 .546 11½
Texas 53 65 .449 23
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25
Oakland 43 76 .361 33½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Top Stories