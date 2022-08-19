All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|46
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|63
|54
|.538
|9
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|9
|Baltimore
|61
|57
|.517
|11½
|Boston
|59
|60
|.496
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|1
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|72
|.400
|16
|Detroit
|45
|75
|.375
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|43
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|65
|54
|.546
|11½
|Texas
|53
|65
|.449
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|67
|.432
|25
|Oakland
|43
|76
|.361
|33½
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
