On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
74
48
.607
_

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 74 48 .607 _
Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8
Toronto 65 55 .542 8
Baltimore 62 58 .517 11
Boston 60 61 .496 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 57 .521
Chicago 62 59 .512
Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 55 .545 11
Texas 55 66 .455 22
Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25
Oakland 44 77 .364 33

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News