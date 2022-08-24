All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
76
48
.613
_
|Tampa Bay
|67
|55
|.549
|8
|Toronto
|66
|55
|.545
|8½
|Baltimore
|64
|58
|.525
|11
|Boston
|60
|63
|.488
|15½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|65
|56
|.537
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|59
|.512
|3
|Chicago
|62
|61
|.504
|4
|Kansas City
|50
|75
|.400
|17
|Detroit
|47
|77
|.379
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|45
|.637
|_
|Seattle
|67
|56
|.545
|11½
|Texas
|56
|67
|.455
|22½
|Los Angeles
|52
|71
|.423
|26½
|Oakland
|45
|79
|.363
|34
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Colorado 7, Texas 6
Houston 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Miami 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
