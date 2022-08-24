On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
76
48
.613
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _
Tampa Bay 67 55 .549 8
Toronto 66 55 .545
Baltimore 64 58 .525 11
Boston 60 63 .488 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 65 56 .537 _
Minnesota 62 59 .512 3
Chicago 62 61 .504 4
Kansas City 50 75 .400 17
Detroit 47 77 .379 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 79 45 .637 _
Seattle 67 56 .545 11½
Texas 56 67 .455 22½
Los Angeles 52 71 .423 26½
Oakland 45 79 .363 34

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

