Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
77
48
.616
_

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 77 48 .616 _
Tampa Bay 69 55 .556
Toronto 68 56 .548
Baltimore 65 59 .524 11½
Boston 60 65 .480 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 57 .537 _
Chicago 63 62 .504 4
Minnesota 62 61 .504 4
Kansas City 51 75 .405 16½
Detroit 48 77 .384 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 45 .643 _
Seattle 68 57 .544 12½
Texas 57 67 .460 23
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 28
Oakland 46 80 .365 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News