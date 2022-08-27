On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
78
48
.619
_

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 48 .619 _
Tampa Bay 69 56 .552
Toronto 68 56 .548 9
Baltimore 66 59 .528 11½
Boston 61 65 .484 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 58 .532 _
Minnesota 63 61 .508 3
Chicago 63 63 .500 4
Kansas City 51 76 .402 16½
Detroit 48 78 .381 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 46 .638 _
Seattle 69 57 .548 11½
Texas 58 67 .464 22
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 27½
Oakland 46 81 .362 35

___

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News