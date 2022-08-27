All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
78
48
.619
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|9
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|16½
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11½
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|Oakland
|46
|81
|.362
|35
___
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.