American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 49 .614 _
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 8
Toronto 68 58 .540
Baltimore 67 59 .532 10½
Boston 62 66 .484 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 58 .536 _
Minnesota 64 61 .512 3
Chicago 63 65 .492
Kansas City 51 77 .398 17½
Detroit 49 78 .386 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 47 .633 _
Seattle 69 58 .543 11½
Texas 58 68 .460 22
Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26
Oakland 47 81 .367 34

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

