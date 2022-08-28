All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
78
49
.614
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|8
|Toronto
|68
|58
|.540
|9½
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|.532
|10½
|Boston
|62
|66
|.484
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5½
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|.398
|17½
|Detroit
|49
|78
|.386
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|11½
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|22
|Los Angeles
|55
|73
|.430
|26
|Oakland
|47
|81
|.367
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Texas 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.