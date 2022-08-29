All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|50
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|7½
|Toronto
|69
|58
|.543
|8½
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|.528
|10½
|Boston
|62
|67
|.481
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|66
|61
|.520
|1½
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|78
|.391
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|70
|58
|.547
|11½
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|23
|Los Angeles
|55
|73
|.430
|26½
|Oakland
|48
|81
|.372
|34
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Detroit 9, Texas 8
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
