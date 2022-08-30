On Air: Off The Shelf
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
78
51
.605
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7
Toronto 69 58 .543 8
Baltimore 67 60 .528 10
Boston 62 67 .481 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _
Minnesota 66 61 .520
Chicago 63 65 .492 5
Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½
Detroit 50 78 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _
Seattle 70 58 .547 11½
Texas 58 69 .457 23
Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26
Oakland 48 81 .372 34

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories