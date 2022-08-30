All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
78
51
.605
_
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|7
|Toronto
|69
|58
|.543
|8
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|.528
|10
|Boston
|62
|67
|.481
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|66
|61
|.520
|1½
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|78
|.391
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|70
|58
|.547
|11½
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|23
|Los Angeles
|56
|73
|.434
|26
|Oakland
|48
|81
|.372
|34
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
