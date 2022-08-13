Trending:
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Minnesota Twins looking to break a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 49-64 overall and 24-33 in home games. The Angels are 38-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 27-28 on the road and 58-53 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-35 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 RBI for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 8-for-27 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Twins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories