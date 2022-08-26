Angels face the Blue Jays looking to stop road slide

Los Angeles Angels (52-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-55, third in the AL East) Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -183, Angels +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a six-game road skid.

Toronto has a 36-25 record at home and a 68-55 record overall. The Blue Jays have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

Los Angeles has a 52-73 record overall and a 26-37 record on the road. The Angels are 18-53 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 19 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs while hitting .262 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 1-9, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

