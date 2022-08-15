Trending:
AP source: Simmons, 76ers settle his grievance over salary

DAN GELSTON
August 15, 2022 8:15 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled the grievance he filed to recoup a portion of last season’s salary, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.

Simmons was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld after he refused to suit up for the 76ers last season. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for a package headlined by James Harden.

The person confirmed the settlement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain confidential. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick by the 76ers in 2016 and became an All-Star. But he was heavily criticized after he struggled when the top-seeded 76ers were upset by Atlanta in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons then cited mental health concerns for not playing last season. He then had back problems in Brooklyn and ended up missing the entire season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

