AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:19 a.m. EDT

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL Players Association has filed a brief replying to the league’s appeal in Deshaun Watson’s discipline case. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey now has the necessary paperwork to issue a ruling. Harvey was selected by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension given to Watson for violating the personal conduct policy. The players’ union announced the reply brief shortly before Friday’s deadline but didn’t release its contents because it’s confidential.

Chun takes halfway lead at Women’s British Open

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round. She’s in position to challenge for a second major title of the year and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom. They both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park of South Korea is a shot further back after a 67.

Tom Kim going places in a hurry, among leaders at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey. Now the 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” is among the leaders. Kim has made 14 birdies at Sedgefield Country Club since that 8 on his first hole. His 64 put him at 9-under 131 along with Ryan Moore and Brandon Wu. It’s been a whirlwind month for Kim. He finished third at the Scottish Open. That sent him on his way to being assured of a PGA Tour card for next season. Moore has a lingering back problem and needs a solo second to regain a full card.

Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last WNBA season. But the emotions that are likely to come when she plays what could be her final game in Seattle? Bird has no idea what that’ll be like. Bird will play the final regular-season home game of her career on Sunday when the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm have clinched a playoff spot, but with the WNBA’s new playoff format, there’s no guarantee the Storm will end up with a home game in the first round.

Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist

After Donald Sterling’s racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks. Then there’s the NFL, which seems content to let its bad boy owners slide with nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Tampering with some of the game’s biggest names? Suggesting it would be a good idea to lose games intentionally? No problem.

Gonsolin, Dodgers 4-hit revamped Padres in 8-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hitter against the San Diego Padres’ supercharged lineup, winning 8-1 after honoring Vin Scully. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully’s signature “It’s time for Dodgers baseball” during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94. The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down.

Dodgers’ Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain. This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint. Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, and nothing new was revealed in the MRI. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday, and that prompted to the IL move. Kershaw’s previous back injury was on the right side, and this one is more on the left side, according to Roberts.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio this weekend. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium before the beginning of a weekend series and then left for Texas. Tatis has been sidelined since having surgery in mid-March on his fractured left, reportedly suffered in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Although there’s no timetable for his return, starting the rehab assignment is a big step for Tatis and the Padres.

Astros manager Dusty Baker tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. game. The announcement of the positive test came after the game started. Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston’s manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland. The Astros lead the AL West by 11 1/2 games over Seattle.

Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s newcomers have made an immediate impact by opening the English Premier League beating host Crystal Palace 2-0. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal. The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Saka’s attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th.

