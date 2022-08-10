AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ to retirement Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life... READ MORE

Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ to retirement

Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam event begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke about an hour.The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledges that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. Williams has spent years at No. 1 in the rankings — no woman has had more consecutive weeks in the top spot — and her 23 major trophies are the most in the professional era for any tennis player.

Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, says he’s hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Richardson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that in cases like this it’s “proportional.” Richardson traveled to Russia ahead of the release by Moscow of Marine veteran Trevor Reed in an April prisoner swap. He declined to discuss the current status of negotiations with Russia over Griner or Whelan or to explain what role he may be playing in the talks.

Pirates’ Castro has phone fly from back pocket during slide

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro apparently can’t go anywhere without his phone. Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third base in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and had his phone fly out of his back pocket. Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. The 23-year-old Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Pirates third base coach Mike Rebelo, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.

Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension ‘right thing to do’

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he feels the league needed to keep pushing for a year-long suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson because of his “egregious” and “predatory behavior” toward women. Goodell was addressing the league’s decision to appeal a six-game suspension given to Watson by Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association as an independent league disciplinary officer. Robinson found Watson violated the league’s conduct policy after he was accused by two dozen women of sexual assault or harassment while he played for Houston.

Sale out for year after breaking wrist in bike accident

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season. The Red Sox say Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year. The 33-year-old Boston ace appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day. The Red Sox are last in the AL East. Sale has thrown only 48 1/3 innings since the end of the 2019 season.

Chisox SS Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger tear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend. The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Anderson is batting .301. Anderson will have surgery Thursday in Chicago. He was hurt Saturday on a check swing in his last at-bat in a win at Texas. If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season. Anderson recently was suspended two games for making contact with an umpire last month. He served the first game Sunday and then sat out the first game of the doubleheader against the Royals.

Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his commitment to Los Angeles after practice in training camp at UC Irvine. McVay didn’t say when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams. He has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments to a federal jury seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of the NBA star, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. Jury selection begins in U.S. District Court on Wednesday in the invasion of privacy case. The county has argued that the photos, which were ordered deleted, have never been in the media, on the internet or otherwise publicly disseminated. Bryant is seeking unspecified millions because she fears the photos may eventually surface.

