AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays 8-7 NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th of Jalen Beeks and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the short... READ MORE

Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays 8-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th of Jalen Beeks and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the short porch in right field. Aroldis Chapman gave up three runs in the top of the 10th for New York, which entered having lost three straight and 12 of 15. But the Yankees finally got some help from their offense, scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 8.

AP sources: Talks on possible Watson settlement progress

Two people familiar with the negotiations tell the AP that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. It’s uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The maximum deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday. James was headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter.

BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The BMW Championship is something new for everyone. The PGA Tour goes to Delaware for the first time. Wilmington Country Club is the site for the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events. Justin Thomas is among those with limited experience. He played the Palmer Cup at Wilmington in 2013 when he was 20. Thomas doesn’t recall much. The advantage in course knowledge probably goes to Rory McIlroy. He missed the cut last week and came to Delaware. McIlroy has been at the course every day since Saturday. It’s a big week. The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.

Players-only private meeting was all about a better PGA Tour

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tiger Woods felt strongly enough about a private meeting of top PGA Tour players that he flew from Florida to Delaware to attend. What’s emerging from that players-only meeting is unity against a rival league funded by Saudi money and how to make the PGA Tour better. There was another form of unity. No one is willing to share details on the best way forward. Xander Schauffele says there was a code to keep tight lips. Rory McIlroy says the ideas are for tour executives to hear as they forge a path. As for Woods? McIlroy says he remains the biggest voice.

Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets pushed their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games. Atlanta knocked out nemesis Matt Scherzer in the seventh, and Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer to make a game of it. But it wasn’t enough to overcome four homers by the Mets. Francisco Lindor also went deep.

Burrow working on regaining strength after appendix surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s trying to gain back the weight and strength he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago. The goal is for the QB to be mobile and sharp by the time Cincinnati opens the regular season on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old Burrow said he feels better every day, but doesn’t expect to play in the two remaining preseason games. Coach Zac Taylor said the remaining team practices will be designed to get Burrow ready to go for Week 1.

Coric spoils Nadal’s return in Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal’s return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Western & Southern Open. The winner of a men’s record 22 Grand Slam championships, including two this year, hadn’t played since July 6 after an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from a semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. He was hoping to start putting the final touches on prepping for the upcoming U.S. Open. The second-seeded and third-ranked Nadal, 36, showed no signs of the injury that mostly plagued his serve. He reached 121 mph with one serve and needed several awkward body movements to return some of Coric’s shots.

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United. But several hours later on Wednesday, he said it was a joke. It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. With his billions and seemingly unlimited potential to buy the best soccer players in the world, Musk would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the game. Many fans oppose the current owners.

Mike Trout plans to return for Angels on Friday in Detroit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout intends to return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup on Friday night in Detroit. Trout hasn’t played since July 12. He missed the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He faced live pitching Monday and worked out Wednesday. The workouts left him confident he will be able to play against the Tigers when the Angels open a lengthy road trip. Trout earned an All-Star selection this summer while batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games. But he has missed significant playing time for the second straight season.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.