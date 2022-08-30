AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.

Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40. And her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom’s from all that time ago. Williams was pregnant with Olympia while winning the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. Olympia was born later that year and turns 5 on Thursday. Williams says the beads weren’t her idea but she was glad to see her daughter wearing them.

SDSU defends handling of Araiza gang-rape allegation inquiry

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke says he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week. The school administration delayed a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape at the request of the San Diego Police Department. Hoke’s boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended that decision. Wicker initially read a prepared statement and then walked out of a news conference when asked repeatedly about the alleged rape. But after several minutes, he returned and took questions.

Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims. Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

AP source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garoppolo as backup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal says on condition of anonymity that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary for 2022. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. ESPN reported that Garoppolo will receive a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses.

Dodgers All-Star pitcher Gonsolin out with forearm strain

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start at Miami. Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors. Gonsolin leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA and is tied with Houston’s Justin Verlander and Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors. With injuries to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Gonsolin’s workload has increased this year. Gonsolin doesn’t expect to miss beyond the two starts during his IL stint

Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. says he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the team called an attempted robbery or carjacking. Robinson posted to social media from a hospital saying surgery went well. Coach Ron Rivera says doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field. A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects on Sunday. A contingent including Rivera, owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, assistant Randy Jordan and players visited Robinson at a Washington hospital after the incident.

Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories. Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw. Austin was the 1979 and 1981 U.S. Open women’s champion. Mandlikova’s daughter, Elizabeth Mandlik, received a wild card into the tournament and edged Tamara Zidansek in three sets. Mandlikova won the 1985 U.S. Open for one of her four Grand Slam singles titles.

US Open champs Medvedev, Murray win; Ukrainian stuns Halep

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Simona Halep had another early exit, this time in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur, who upset the No. 7 seed 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. The top-seeded Medvedev looked just as strong as he did in sweeping past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final for his first major title. Andy Murray was another early winner, 10 years after winning the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows. He beat No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

Ukrainian Snigur’s first win on tour is a US Open upset

NEW YORK (AP) — Daria Snigur of Ukraine pulled off the first big upset of the U.S. Open, knocking off No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. The 20-year-old was making her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam after emerging through the qualifying rounds last week, when she also took part in a charity event to raise money for her country during its war against invading Russia. After her victory, Snigur raised her arms in celebration, then lowered them to wrap her hands around the Ukrainian flag ribbon on her chest.

