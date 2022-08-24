AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:36 a.m. EDT

Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season. The star shortstop says he’s “really sorry for mistakes” and that his dreams have turned into his worst nightmares. He said there’s no one to... READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season. The star shortstop says he’s “really sorry for mistakes” and that his dreams have turned into his worst nightmares. He said there’s no one to blame other than himself. He was suspended on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

Parents of Astros’ Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez had three extra special guests at Minute Maid on Park on Tuesday night. His father, mother and brother came from Cuba to see him play professionally for the first time. The family arrived on Friday and is staying with Alvarez at his home in Houston. They aren’t sure how long they’ll get to stay. But for however long it is they’re soaking up every moment. The 25-year-old Alvarez hit a single early in the game against Minnesota.

Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks. Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn. That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer.

Angels owner Arte Moreno explores selling franchise

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner. Los Angeles is set to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year despite featuring AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Moreno’s announcement comes at a critical moment for the franchise, with Ohtani set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Parker, Chicago advance to WNBA semis, beat New York 90-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the Sky. Chicago has won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise’s first WNBA championship.

Verlander 6 no-hit innings, 16th W; Astros top Correa, Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston. Verlander allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out in the second inning on a wild pitch to get aboard. The Astros ace fanned 10 and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 after missing almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old, who’s thrown three no-hitters, was lifted after 91 pitches. Ryne Stanek relieved to begin the seventh and Correa led off with Minnesota’s first hit. The Twins lost their fourth straight. Until scoring twice in the ninth, the most noise Minnesota made came when manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during an animated argument.

Judge 48th HR, Yanks beat Mets 4-2 to sweep Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the Yankees past the Mets 4-2 for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude. A boisterous crowd of 49,217, the most at Yankee Stadium in the regular season since the 2013 opener, stood for the ninth as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs on a hit and two walks against rookie Clarke Schmidt. Wandy Peralta relieved and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyball for his second save.

Family matters: Nepotism a hurdle to diversity in coaching

Nepotism is considered one of the most significant factors that has led to Black coaches being under-represented in major college football. The Associated Press examined rosters of the 65 Power Five conference schools and found 25 instances of family members on the same coaching staff. Of those, 22 involved white coaches. The executive director of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches says the issue cannot be ignored.

Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.

Eric Bieniemy still waits for head job, helps others advance

Eric Bieniemy is still waiting to land a head coaching job after interviewing with 14 teams over the past four years. He’s not pouting but he’s not giving up, either. Bieniemy has assembled an impressive resume as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid. The Chiefs scored the third-most points in NFL history in his first year at the helm in 2018. Patrick Mahomes was NFL MVP that season. They won the Super Bowl the following year. Yet, Bieniemy has been passed over for coaches who’ve accomplished far less. Still, he has a bright outlook.

