AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday. It’s a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson made his debut with the Browns by starting Friday’s exhibition win over Jacksonville. He has been the No. 1 quarterback throughout training camp. But he’s going to miss at least the first six regular-season games so the Browns need to get Brissett ready for the Sept. 11 opener at Carolina.

AP source: Jets’ Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus, pending a second medical opinion. Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details. The New York Post first reported details of the diagnosis.

Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan’s Indy debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut. They were relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tyler Bass hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Buffalo scored on three consecutive possessions in the final 8:10 to rally from a 14-point deficit. Raheem Blackshear scored touchdowns rushing from 1 and 3 yards over a span of 4:19 to tie the game. Otherwise most eyes were on Ryan. Acquired in a trade with Atlanta in March, Ryan finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards with two incompletions occurring on fourth-down attempts.

Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass during the Carolina Panthers’ 23-21 preseason-opening victory at the Washington Commanders to give him a highlight in the quarterback competition against Baker Mayfield. Darnold completed two of three passes for 16 yards. Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap. He finished 4 of 7 for 45 yards. Darnold and Mayfield have been competing for the starting job since the start of training camp. Carson Wentz has no such competition in Washington. Wentz was 10 of 13 in his debut that coincided with the organization’s first game known as the Commanders.

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener. The game Saturday was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy who is now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. Mahomes completed 6 of 7 passes on a 72-yard drive after Chicago went three-and-out on the game’s first possession. Chiefs safety Justin Reid nailed an extra point after after Kansas City scored in the closing seconds of the first half.

DeGrominant: deGrom dominates again as Mets edge Phils 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso hit an early RBI single as the NL East leaders improved to 31-9 following a loss and 10-4 in the season series with Philadelphia. Alonso leads the NL with 97 RBIs. Díaz issued two walks in the ninth, and Philadelphia had runners on second and third when Nick Castellanos struck out swinging for the final out. It was Díaz’s 27th save of the season.

Blocking the plate call on review helps Nats top Padres 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego and new slugger Juan Soto repeatedly failed to come through in the clutch against his former club, and the last-place Washington Nationals beat the wild-card-chasing Padres 4-3. The go-ahead run scored thanks to an overruled call on a play at the plate. Playing their second game since learning of Fernando Tatis’ steroid suspension, the Padres built a 3-0 lead thanks in part to solo homers from Manny Machado and Trent Grisham. But Yu Darvish gave away that edge on back-to-back deep balls off the bats of Yadiel Hernandez and Joey Meneses in the sixth. César Hernández scored the go-ahead run on the overturned call.

Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun has a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Will Zalatoris is two shots behind as he looks for his first PGA Tour title to match his No. 14 world ranking. But the name getting plenty of attention is Cameron Smith. The British Open winner birdied his last hole to move to win two shots of the lead. A victory would make Smith No. 1 in the world. It also would be a headache for the PGA Tour amid reports that Smith is leaving the tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the postseason ends.

Teofimo Lopez stops Pedro Campa in 7th in return to ring

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Teofimo Lopez made a triumphant return to the ring, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round Saturday night at Resorts World Events Center. Lopez made his debut as a 140-pound junior welterweight in his first fight since suffering the only loss of his career. Moments after putting Campa on the canvas at the start of the seventh, Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) obliterated his outmatched opponent with a flurry of punches, prompting referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight at the 2:14 mark. Campa dropped to 34-2-1.

Acuña, Olson power Braves to doubleheader sweep of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña homered on the first pitch of the game, Matt Olson hit his 24th homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 to sweep their doubleheader. Rookie Vaughn Grissom also went deep for the surging Braves, who won their fifth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Chadwick Thompson doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to lead Atlanta to a 5-2 win in the first game. Acuña’s shot over the wall in center was his 26th career leadoff homer. He also has 10 career blasts on the first pitch, four against Miami.

