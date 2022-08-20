AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:56 a.m. EDT

Adam Scott seeing results he needs at just the right time WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round in the BMW Championship except for one hole. He shot 69 and has a one-shot lead going into the weekend at Wilmington Country Club.... READ MORE

Adam Scott seeing results he needs at just the right time

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round in the BMW Championship except for one hole. He shot 69 and has a one-shot lead going into the weekend at Wilmington Country Club. Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were one shot behind, along with Cameron Young and Corey Conners. Scott was No. 77 in the FedEx Cup at the start of the postseason. Now he hopes to get to the Tour Championship.

Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. Ozuna made a brief statement before Atlanta’s game on Friday night but didn’t take questions. He was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, but charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program. The Braves said in a statement they’re “obviously disappointed” by the arrest. Ozuna also was charged with failure to maintain lane. He was released on $1,830 bond.

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13 games. Aaron Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in the first 107 games. Teoscar Hernandez to help the Blue Jays move within eight games of the Yankees, the closest they’ve been to first place since June 13.

Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies 7-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso reached 30 homers and 100 RBIs on the season to lead the New York Mets to a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Alonso hit a run-scoring fielder’s choice for his 100th RBI and hit a two-run shot in the third inning for his 30th homer and gave him 102 RBIs. Starling Marte also stole home for the Mets. The NL-East leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season. The Mets are 5-2 in Philadelphia. Alonso joined David Wright as the only Mets with multiple 100-RBI seasons within their first four years in the league.

Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves because of shortness of breath. Houston manager Dusty Baker says the Braves’ in-game fireworks made Alvarez’s symptoms worse. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Baker says he got a positive report after the game from doctors who examined Alvarez, adding that the slugger is “doing fine.” Alvarez is second in the AL with 31 homers.

Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. In an email to The Associated Press, team president Jared Orton said Lee was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a hospital. Lee is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman.” Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular pro team known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

Browns trusting QB Brissett while Watson serves suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are trusting Jacoby Brissett to keep their season afloat. Brissett will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback until at least December with Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games by the NFL. The Browns have expressed confidence in Brissett, who has been thrown into similar situations throughout his pro career and feels those experiences have prepared him for this one. His teammates have been impressed by the 29-year-old Brissett’s confidence and work ethic.

No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18.

Urban Meyer back on Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” post-NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. The network announced Meyer is rejoining the show he was part of for its first two seasons. After resigning as Ohio State’s coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as analyst for the studio show in 2019 and 2020. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as coach in January 2021, but he lasted just 13 games. He was fired in December with a 2-11 record.

