AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:18 a.m. EDT

Bills’ investigation of Araiza didn’t include alleged victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape says the NFL team has not contacted him despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July. The 22-year-old Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State are accused of the assault in a lawsuit. A police investigation is currently being evaluated by San Diego prosecutors.

Serena’s opponent, Kovinic, ‘honored’ to face her at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The first woman Serena Williams will face in what is expected to be the last tournament of her stellar career says she is honored to play someone she remembers watching on TV as a child. Danka Kovinic is a 27-year-old from Montenegro who has never been past the second round at the U.S. Open or the third round at any Grand Slam tournament. She says she has crossed paths with Williams in locker rooms on tour but couldn’t strike up the nerve to ask if they could practice together. Kovinic has never hit a ball in Arthur Ashe Stadium, although she is hoping to practice there over the weekend before facing Williams on Monday night.

Schauffele’s burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is still playing great golf and could easily have made the Tour Championship a runaway. Xander Schauffele isn’t willing to let go that easily. Scheffler had an eight-shot lead over Schauffele on the front nine. He was still six ahead with three holes left at East Lake. And then Schauffele finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 63. Scheffler had all pars and shot a 66. Just like that, Scheffler’s lead is down to two shots. Scheffler isn’t worried. Schauffele isn’t overly excited. Both know there’s a lot of golf left. Jon Rahm was six behind.

Column: Golf’s season of discontent ends, but more to come

ATLANTA (AP) — Golf’s season of discontent reaches its official stopping point this weekend at the Tour Championship. Predicting where the sport goes from here is sort of like trying to hole a shot from the fairway. AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry writes that the PGA Tour was woefully slow in reacting to the challenge from Saudi-backed LIV Golf. When it finally mustered a defense at East Lake Golf Club, it seemed nothing more than a bunch of warmed-over ideas pulled straight from rebel tour’s playbook. The top PGA Tour players will commit to playing in a series of events. They’ll be cashing some enormous paychecks for their trouble.

Rodríguez: $199.3M deal, could jump to $399.3M for 15 years

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest, agreeing to a $199.3 million, seven-year contract starting next season that could be worth $399.3 million over 15 years. The deal for the 21-year-old All-Star outfielder includes an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years. If Rodríguez earns two MVP awards by 2028 or finishes among the top five in voting four times, the deal could be worth $459.6 million over 17 seasons _ including postseason award bonuses.

Trump’s NYC golf course to host Saudi-backed women’s event

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women’s tournament in October. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York City’s attempt to cancel Trump’s contract to run the course was thrown out by a judge in April. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said shortly after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that he was canceling Trump’s contract to run the golf course. A judge later ruled that the city could not terminate the contracts.

Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total. Minutes before darkness forced the suspension of play in the round delayed for two hours in the morning because of heavy rain and lightning, Nelly Korda closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 63 and a tie for second. The third-ranked Korda was 11 under with Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea and first-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa.

Panthers’ Darnold carted off field with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold suffered a sprained left ankle after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the ball. This is the second straight week the Panthers have lost a quarterback to an injury in a preseason game. Last week rookie Matt Corral, the team’s third-round draft pick, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore a ligament in his foot in a 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Harper drives in 2 in return to lineup, Phils beat Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game. Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

Ichiro’s honor by Mariners seems a precursor to Cooperstown

SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki may finally take a day off from his pregame routine of throwing, running, fielding during batting practice when he becomes the latest inductee into the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame. Being the center of attention and tasked with giving a speech has been weighing heavier on the 48-year-old as the induction day has drawn closer. Suzuki spent the first 11 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners before getting traded to the New York Yankees midway through the 2012 season. Suzuki retired in 2019 with 3,089 hits in the majors and another 1,278 during his nine seasons in Japan and seems a lock for Cooperstown when he becomes eligible in 2025.

