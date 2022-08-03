AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. The Dodgers say family members informed them that Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles. As the longest tenured broadcaster with... READ MORE

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. The Dodgers say family members informed them that Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles. As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson and went through to 2016, when he retired.

Juan Soto traded to Padres; Nationals get big prospect haul

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline. The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheder.

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball’s trade deadline day was an action-packed affair — and no one had more fun than the Padres. San Diego made the biggest splash, acquiring Juan Soto in a massive deal with the Washington Nationals. The sweet-swinging Soto, still just 23 years old, joins Manny Machado in the middle of the Padres’ order, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is on his way back after being sidelined by a broken left wrist. The Cardinals and Yankees also swapped big leaguers, with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader going to New York in exchange for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery.

Analysis: No winners in Deshaun Watson’s case

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension will stand only if the NFL allows it. The punishment given to the Cleveland Browns quarterback by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy fell far short of the one-year suspension the league wanted. But because of the collective bargaining agreement, the league can appeal Robinson’s decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he designates could then increase the suspension and impose a substantial fine. The league has three days to file an appeal and is mulling its options. Still, the NFL Players Association could then try to challenge Goodell’s ruling on an appeal in federal court.

NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Brady, Payton

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee. The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 draft and third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17. He may not be present at the team’s facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event.

DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in five innings in his season debut before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. DeGrom was pitching for the Mets for the first time in almost 13 months. He received a standing ovation from a crowd full of New York fans hours after the Nationals traded superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The 34-year-old two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 46 of his 59 pitches for strikes in his first meaningful action since July 7, 2021. Cory Abbott won his first start of the season for Washington.

A look at the buyers and sellers from a busy trade deadline

This is quite a time to be a season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres. Great weather, a jewel of a ballpark — and perhaps the most exciting lineup in baseball for the near future. The Padres landed the biggest prize of this year’s trade deadline when they acquired outfielder Juan Soto. San Diego was one of this year’s major buyers, along with the Phillies, Mariners, Yankees and Twins. The Nationals, Reds, Athletics and Orioles were sellers.

Yankees get OF Bader from Cardinals for LHP Montgomery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees acquired Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, a surprising deal aimed at improving defense. A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. When he returns, he likely would play center field in a move that would put Aaron Judge back in right and see Aaron Hicks in left, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. Montgomery was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 21 starts. His departure came one day after Frankie Montas was acquired from Oakland to join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon in the rotation.

Braves make flurry of trades looking for another title run

ATLANTA (AP) — Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have pulled of a flurry of trades ahead of the deadline. They finalized a deal that brought starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for former closer Will Smith. Then, barely beating the deadline, the Braves landed Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and youngster Tucker Davidson. The Braves also acquired Detroit’s Robbie Grossman to bolster the outfield. The Braves can only hope these trades work out as well as last year’s deadline deals.

Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

Richard Seymour’s winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour’s first four seasons. The Dallas Cowboys are the only other team to win three titles in four seasons. Seymour had 57 1/2 sacks in 12 seasons. The last four of those were with the Oakland Raiders. Seymour played inside and out on the defensive front and says he did “selfless things” to help his teams win. He says the Patriots were a defense-first team before Tom Brady’s career took off.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.