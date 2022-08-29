AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:28 a.m. EDT

McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He stormed from a record-tying six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler never trailed all week until the 70th hole. He built the six-shot lead Sunday morning with four birdies in six holes to complete the third round. But he... READ MORE

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He stormed from a record-tying six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler never trailed all week until the 70th hole. He built the six-shot lead Sunday morning with four birdies in six holes to complete the third round. But he was never on his game and made only one birdie in a round of 73. McIlroy shot a 66. He says winning felt even more significant because of the tumultuous year caused by Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Dillon, Blaney nab last playoff spots at rain-soaked Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to win at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale. Dillon passed Austin Cindric for the lead with three laps to go after a 3 hour, 20 minute red flag for inclement weather. It was an aggressive move that capped a drama-filled race. Martin Truex Jr. was the biggest loser. Truex looked like he would secure the final postseason berth when the skies opened up, but he faded once the race restarted and allowed Ryan Blaney to make up ground in a wild points scramble.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital. D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington’s in the draft. He was expected to start for the team this season.

Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year

NEW YORK (AP) — This U.S. Open will be unlike any other thanks to Serena Williams. That’s because the 40-year-old American and owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles recently announced she was ready to step away from being a tennis player. Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round of singles Monday night and also will be teaming up with her sister Venus in doubles. And whether or not this U.S. Open actually does turn out to the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential career on the court, the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday in New York will be mostly about Williams. As long as she remains in the field, at least.

New postseason format isn’t lowering the bar too much

So far, the impact of baseball’s expanded postseason is marginal. Even under the new playoff system, the number of teams within striking distance isn’t significantly different than usual. Perhaps that’s because adding a third wild card in each league hasn’t really lowered the bar for making the postseason. There was concern that teams at or near .500 would be able to qualify, but at least this year, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays are currently on pace for 87 wins. They hold the third wild card in the American League. In the National League, that spot belongs to the San Diego Padres. They are on pace for 88 victories.

Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.

Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels finish 3-game sweep of Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Ohtani had three hits and scored twice one day after he pitched seven crisp innings in a 2-0 victory. Trout went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and also scored twice. Ohtani’s two-run drive made it 6-1 in the seventh, and Trout added a solo shot in the ninth. It was the 28th homer for each slugger. Luis Rengifo and Kurt Suzuki also connected for the Angels, who had lost six straight and nine of 10 before facing the Blue Jays.

Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 19-9 win over Detroit in the NFL’s preseason finale. Trubisky was at his best late in the first half, leading the Steelers on a 92-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims. Rookie Kenny Pickett played well in the second half for Ptitsburgh but it appears Trubisky has the inside track to be the starter when the Steelers begin the regular season in Cincinnati on Sept. 11.

Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs

The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a game at BYU says that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a statement posted to her Twitter account. Richardson, the only Black starter on the Blue Devils team, says that “no athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions.” BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus on Saturday, a day after the match.

Williams sisters to face Czech pair in US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams were drawn to face the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open.The U.S. Tennis Association announced the doubles brackets Sunday, a day before the tournament begins.Doubles competition will begin on Wednesday.It is the first doubles event for the Williams sisters together since the 2018 French Open. They have won 14 Grand Slam championships in in doubles as a team, most recently at Wimbledon inn 2016.Two of their doubles titles came at the U.S. Open, in 1999 and 2009.Hradecka is a 37-year-old who won two major doubles trophies with Andrea Hlavackova — at the 2013 U.S. Open and 2011 French Open. Noskova is a 17-year-old who never has won a Grand Slam match in singles or doubles.

