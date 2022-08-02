AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:19 a.m. EDT

Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked... READ MORE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn’t require legal charges

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of the quarterback’s punishment when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no suspension during a three-day hearing. A player doesn’t have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be disciplined for conduct detrimental to the league, per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association. Ezekiel Elliott, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Kareem Hunt are among players who have received suspensions despite not being charged criminally.

Analysis: No winners in Deshaun Watson’s case

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension will stand only if the NFL allows it. The punishment given to the Cleveland Browns quarterback by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy fell far short of the one-year suspension the league wanted. But because of the collective bargaining agreement, the league can appeal Robinson’s decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he designates could then increase the suspension and impose a substantial fine. The league has three days to file an appeal and is mulling its options. Still, the NFL Players Association could then try to challenge Goodell’s ruling on an appeal in federal court.

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Montas to Yankees, Mancini to Astros ahead of trade deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — The trade market got busy ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the New York Yankees acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from Oakland for four prospects. As contenders bulked up ahead of stretch runs and possible postseason appearances, San Diego got All-Star closer Josh Hader from first-place Milwaukee, and Houston obtained DH and first baseman Trey Mancini from Baltimore as part of a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. World Series champion Atlanta brought back infielder Ehire Adrianza from Washington, the Yankees got reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox obtained left-hander Jake Diekman from Boston.

Browns get some clarity on Deshaun Watson, await closure

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns now know how long they’ll be without Deshaun Watson. More than four months since Cleveland signed him to a $230 million contract, Watson was suspended six games without pay after an independent arbiter ruled he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Browns had been bracing for a much longer suspension and now must wait to see if the league will appeal. If there’s an appeal, the case will go to Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates to either shorten, lengthen or maintain the punishment. As of now, Watson’s debut for the Browns will come on Oct. 23 at Baltimore.

Norman says Tiger Woods turned down $700-800M Saudi offer

Tiger Woods turned down a Saudi offer Greg Norman says was in the neighborhood of $700 million to $800 million. Norman confirmed a figure he previously told the Washington Post. Norman was speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for an interview aired Monday night. The interview took place Sunday at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. That’s where the third LIV Golf Invitational was held. Norman says he wasn’t the CEO of LIV Golf when Woods got the offer. Woods has spoken out against the Saudi-funded league. He says players who sign are turning their backs on the PGA Tour.

Notable suspensions under NFL’s personal conduct policy

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas when he played for Houston. Here are some other notable player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Judge hits 43rd HR, Yanks beat Ms 7-2 for winning home mark

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason. Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. Before the game, the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland, three days after Seattle obtained Luis Castillo.

All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a $212 million, 10-year contract, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control. The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball’s 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons. Riley hit .423 with 11 home runs, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in July.

