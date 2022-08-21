AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:43 p.m. EDT

Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20 CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason. The Browns are hoping he can back up Jacoby Brissett... READ MORE

Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason. The Browns are hoping he can back up Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves his 11-game suspension. Eagles’ second-string QB Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia’s offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half. Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards. Eagles QB Reid Sinnett threw a 55-yard TD pass to rookie Devon Allen.

Road to undisputed: Usyk, Fury want heavyweight title fight

The road to becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is clear once again. Oleksandr Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts after beating Anthony Joshua on Saturday and Tyson Fury has the WBC title for the time being at least. They both want to fight each other so it just needs to get arranged. Fury says he is currently retired and that “it’s not going to be cheap” to get him back in the ring. Usyk-Fury would be one of the biggest fights in a generation and has the added intrigue that both boxers are undefeated. Usyk was also undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018-19.

Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies

Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf’s contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem is coming back for a 20th NBA season. The Miami Heat captain made the announcement Sunday. When he appears in his next game, he will become the third player in league history to spend a 20-year career with just one franchise. Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki are the others. Haslem is signing a one-year contract worth $2.9 million to remain with the Heat. He’s a three-time NBA champion with Miami and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds.

Edwards stops Usman late in 5th, wins UFC welterweight title

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leon Edwards dropped Kamaru Usman with a kick to the head and neck in the final minute of the fifth round to win the welterweight championship at UFC 278. Usman appeared to be seconds away from a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record, before Edwards came up with the stunning finish. Edwards (20-3) is undefeated dating back to his previous bout with Usman in 2015. The British fighter rose to No. 2 in the welterweight division while accumulating nine wins in that stretch ahead of the title bout.

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

Manchester City came from 3-1 behind to draw 3-3 with Newcastle in a Premier League thriller. Few opponents have given City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half to lead 2-1 through goals by Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson. Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick for 3-1 only for goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to tie the game. Both teams remained unbeaten after three games as City dropped points for the first time this season. Chelsea fell to a surprising 3-0 loss at Leeds and Brighton beat West Ham 2-0 away in the other two games.

Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia has generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova. Garcia was the first qualifier ever to reach the tournament final and clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday’s match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June.

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.

Patrick Cantlay takes 1-shot lead into final round at BMW

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play practice rounds just about every tournament. The stakes will be a little higher in the BMW Championship their next time together. Cantlay holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle on his way to a 65 at Wilmington Country Club. He has a one-shot lead over Schauffele. They’ll be in the final group Sunday. Cantlay is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup era. Scott Stallings also was one back. Adam Scott and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were two shots behind.

Malukas dazzles racing through field and against Penskes

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — David Malukas put on a show Saturday night in IndyCar’s final oval race of the season. He weaved his way through the traffic on the final run and found himself challenging Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Malukas was able to get past McLaughlin but ran out of time to catch race winner Newgarden. The youngest driver in the field at 20, Malukas put up a breakthrough run for a rookie for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.

