AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:17 a.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is a winner again at the BMW Championship in another thriller. The only difference this year is he won’t be going to the Tour Championship as the No. 1 seed with a two-shot head start. No matter. Cantlay took advantage of a great break on the 17th hole when his tee shot bounced over a bunker and into the fairway. That set up a short birdie and a one-shot lead. He made par on the last for a one-shot win over Scott Stallings. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for third and moves back to the No. 1 seed.

Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night. Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley’s favorite target during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter. Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson haven’t played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Webb’s second touchdown pass of the second half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started right after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18. Webb, who is the Giants third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Backman earlier in the quarter.

Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason. The Browns are hoping he can back up Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves his 11-game suspension. Eagles’ second-string QB Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia’s offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half. Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards. Eagles QB Reid Sinnett threw a 55-yard TD pass to rookie Devon Allen.

Fisher excels in debut, Canha 2 HRs, Mets rally past Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9. Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead drive in a three-run ninth. Brandon Nimmo also went deep for the NL-East leading Mets, who took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games. Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. The 26-year-old lefty was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in his Nebraska hometown last year before resuming his professional baseball career.

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($473 million.) Ecclestone, 91, entered a not guilty plea as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for a brief hearing Monday. Prosecutors authorized a charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 after British tax officials carried out a worldwide investigation into Ecclestone’s finances. The business magnate was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19. Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for for four decades from the 1970s to 2017.

Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Elliott had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn and pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep. AJ Allmendinger was second, Joey Logano third. Elliott fourth and Daniel Suárez fifth.

Road to undisputed: Usyk, Fury want heavyweight title fight

The road to becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is clear once again. Oleksandr Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts after beating Anthony Joshua on Saturday and Tyson Fury has the WBC title for the time being at least. They both want to fight each other so it just needs to get arranged. Fury says he is currently retired and that “it’s not going to be cheap” to get him back in the ring. Usyk-Fury would be one of the biggest fights in a generation and has the added intrigue that both boxers are undefeated. Usyk was also undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018-19.

Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies

Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf’s contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match. Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it within inches.

