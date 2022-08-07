AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:54 p.m. EDT

Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies fete PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. Rose told a female baseball writer “it was 55 years ago, babe.” The 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when... READ MORE

Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies fete

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. Rose told a female baseball writer “it was 55 years ago, babe.” The 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since he received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989. He was honored along with other members of the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team. The original anniversary celebration was postponed for two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing the call. Toronto remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild card in the American League. Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central shrank to one game after a win by Cleveland.

Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung Kim is the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War II. The 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” made a name for himself at the Wyndham Championship. Kim shot 61 and captured his first PGA Tour title by five shots. That makes him an instant PGA Tour member and now he’s eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. Rickie Fowler missed the cut but still managed to finish No. 125 in the FedEx Cup to advance. Justin Lower missed his card by three-putting for bogey from long range on the final hole.

Aces spoil Sue Bird’s retirement party, topple Storm 89-81

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 29 points, Kelsey Plum added 16 including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Las Vegas Aces spoiled the final regular season home game for Sue Bird beating the Seattle Storm 89-81. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena to thank Bird for her two decades as the face of the Storm franchise and one of the best women’s basketball players in history. But the Aces weren’t willing to play their part in ensuring Bird’s finale was a win. Breanna Stewart finished with a season-high 35 points and Tina Charles added 19. Bird finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds, but the result a loss like the first game she played in Seattle 20 years ago.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt practices after demanding trade

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt participated in team drills for first time in three days after demanding a trade. Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago, but is asking for a long-term extension. The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland. But he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries. Hunt’s situation adds more drama for the Browns, who are waiting to see how quarterback long Deshaun Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.

Ashleigh Buhai wins Women’s British Open after playoff

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai has recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff to win her first major title. With the light fading Buhai made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt while Chun settled for a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief. Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.

White Sox shortstop Anderson starts reduced 2-day suspension

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games. Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop. Major League Baseball suspended Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument. Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.

Haaland shines for Man City, United loses under Ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag pleaded for time after starting his Manchester United reign with a disappointing loss. Erling Haaland didn’t need much time at all to show what kind of impact he will have at Manchester City. The two biggest offseason arrivals in Manchester had starkly different starts to the Premier League season. Ten Hag looked grim-faced on the sideline as the Dutch coach watched United slump to a 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, with his side being outplayed in the first half before a second-half rally came up short. Haaland scored twice to lead Man City to a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho (AP) — While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, other people are skiing in Africa. This isn’t another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho. Lesotho is a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. It’s the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level. That gives Lesotho snow and led to the creation of Afriski in the Maluti Mountains, which is Africa’s only operating ski resort south of the equator. It draws people from neighboring South Africa and further afield by offering the unique experience of skiing in southern Africa.

Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. Cash said Snyder appeared to pull a calf muscle but joked “we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet.” The Rays have 15 players on the injured list. Snyder is a 6-foot-8 former major league pitcher who has been the club’s pitching coach since 2018.

