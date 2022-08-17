AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:29 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down. She did not explicitly say the... READ MORE

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down. She did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open. She has said expanding her family is a big reason she plans to step away.

NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID-19 era

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL essentially is back to normal entering its third season amid COVID-19. Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for the ride to practice. Fans are up close to their favorite players getting autographs, high-fives and handshakes. There are no more trailers or tents for testing and masks are rare. All the protocols devised and tweaked by the league and the NFL Players Association implemented in 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March with the NFL citing trends showing the spread of the coronavirus declining.

AP sources: Tiger meets with top players against LIV Golf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and so is Tiger Woods. Just not to play. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Woods attended a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. One person invited to the meeting said it was a time to get on the same page about the Saudi threat and how the PGA Tour needs to respond. Another person said the meeting was held away from Wilmington Country Club at a hotel. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was not invited. Woods has been a strong opponent of LIV Golf. The series has played three events offering $25 million apiece in prize money to a group of players that include Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United. But several hours later on Wednesday, he said it was a joke. It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. With his billions and seemingly unlimited potential to buy the best soccer players in the world, Musk would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the game. Many fans oppose the current owners.

PICK SIX: Key transfers to watch, and not just at QB

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t a typical transfer since he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma and is playing for the same coach he had last year. But his status as a quarterback transfer isn’t unusual at all. No position has been impacted more by the NCAA rule changes allowing players to transfer without sitting out a season. The top two quarterbacks in the 2021 class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports already have left their original schools. Williams was ranked second. Quinn Ewers was ranked first and has transferred from Ohio State to Texas.

Crawford’s HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy moments after Thairo Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after Dbacks ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.Christian Walker homered leading off the fourth inning for the game’s lone run until the final swing by Crawford for his sixth homer.

Seattle QB Lock tests positive for COVID-19; out vs. Bears

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s preseason game against Chicago. The Seahawks issued a statement regarding Lock’s positive test about two hours following the end of a practice in which Lock was a full participant and led the No. 1 offense. Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced after practice that Lock would start Thursday’s game against the Bears after he served as the backup to Geno Smith in last weekend’s preseason game in Pittsburgh. Lock was acquired from Denver as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos and has been competing with Smith for the starting job with the Seahawks.

Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to a $72 million, eight-year contract to remain with his hometown team. The 21-year-old Harris is the youngest player in the majors. His early-season promotion has bolstered the Braves’ hopes for another championship run. The deal runs through the 2030 season with team options for 2031 and 2032. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years. Harris has emerged as one of the National League’s top rookies as an offensive and defensive standout. He is hitting .287 with 12 home runs. Harris was born in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was drafted by the Braves out of Stockbridge High School, south of Atlanta.

Utah boy injured in dorm fall at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah is in critical condition with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off a bunk bed at the dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. Oliverson posted on Facebook that doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed. His uncle tells The Associated Press that Easton is using a breathing tube.

US invites 29 players to women’s hoops World Cup camp

The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin in Las Vegas next month. Joining Boston are nine players from the Tokyo Olympics, including A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Players will report to training camp at the conclusion of their WNBA seasons. The playoffs are set to begin Wednesday and if the WNBA Finals goes five games it would end on Sept. 20 — right before the World Cup begins.

