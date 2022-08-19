AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:08 a.m. EDT

Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least... READ MORE

Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson’s suspension begins Aug. 30, when he won’t be allowed at the team’s facility. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston. Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowler in March, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract

Single lawsuit last remaining legal issue for Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON (AP) — The only remaining legal issue still pending for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one unsettled lawsuit now that he and the NFL have agreed on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement related to sexual misconduct allegations. But David Ring, a California-based attorney not connected to the lawsuits against Watson, says the quarterback will still be dealing with the court of public opinion and reaction from fans. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 women who had sued Watson, was upset by Thursday’s settlement.

B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years. He started the BMW Championship like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley tied a personal best with a 29 on the front nine a Wilmington Country Club on his way to a 64. That gives him a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Both are in the same boat. They are outside the top 30 who make it to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to chase the $18 million prize. Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry were among those two shots behind.

Jessica Korda makes 3 eagles, shoots 61 to tie LET record

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda made three eagles in an 11-under 61 Thursday that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Spain. Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey-on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour. The American was at 7 under after seven holes following eagles at the par-5 second and sixth holes. She added her third eagle on the 16th, also a par 5.

Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith did little to distinguish himself in his battle with Drew Lock for Seattle’s starting quarterback job as the sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears in the second preseason game for both teams. The Seahawks had planned to start Lock but turned to Smith when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That meant another opportunity for Smith, but his uninspired performance suggests Lock still has a chance to win the job. Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards and was hampered by teammates’ mistakes while playing the first half. Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a brief appearance and led a field-goal drive.

Bregman 2 HRs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs, Astros trample Chisox 21-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox 21-5. Houston’s run total tied for the second most in team history — the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019. The Astros wound up with 25 hits as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Christian Vazquez tied career highs with four each. McCormick, who had five RBIs, and Trey Mancini homered the AL West leaders. White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison pitched the ninth inning and allowed four runs and six hits in his third mound appearance of the season. The Astros won for the sixth time in their last eight games.

Vikings bring hometown crowd to see 49ers QB Trey Lance

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance was the featured attraction in Minnesota during joint practices between the 49ers and the Vikings. The high school team from his hometown of Marshall attended the second day of workouts. The Vikings paid for the transportation. Lance picked up the tab for meals. Lance starred for the Marshall Tigers five years ago in the town of 13,000 people that’s about 150 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Lance has taken over as the starter for the 49ers in his second NFL season. He was the third pick in the 2021 draft.

Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gritty forward Nazem Kadri has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames. He leaves the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup last season. He had a career year with 87 points in 71 regular-season games and kept that going into the playoffs with seven goals and eight assists sandwiched around a broken thumb. Kadri was considered the second-best NHL free agent available after winger Johnny Gaudreau, who left Calgary for Columbus.

Judge sets January 2024 trial for LIV Golf suit against tour

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024. Depending on whether LIV attorneys proceed with a preliminary injunction that means PGA Tour players who have been suspended for signing with the rival league could go through another year of not being allowed at tour events. LIV attorneys say they will need discovery material from nine players. That indicates two players have asked out of the lawsuit.

