AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:28 a.m. EDT

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021.

EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn’t require legal charges

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of the quarterback’s punishment when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no suspension during a three-day hearing. A player doesn’t have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be disciplined for conduct detrimental to the league, per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association. Ezekiel Elliott, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Kareem Hunt are among players who have received suspensions despite not being charged criminally.

Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. His last two were as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport. Russell was a Hall of Famer, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. He won with defense and rebounding and waged battles with Wilt Chamberlain. Russell also marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with boxer Muhammad Ali when he refused military induction.

Appreciation: Bill Russell lived a life like very few others

Bill Russell lived a life that was full even when his many basketball accomplishments aren’t factored into his story. The greatest winner in the history of team sports was a civil rights champion. He loved telling stories. Had an appreciation for music and fast cars. He climbed mountains. Loved the outdoors. He could opine intelligently on just about any topic. Russell died Sunday at 88. His basketball exploits were legendary. Yet he always made sure to say playing the game was just what he did, and that being a basketball star wasn’t who he was.

Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday’s trade deadline would have a little juice. It’s shaping up to be a memorable one, with MLB’s expanded postseason helping nearly 20 teams remain in contention. The Soto sweepstakes could include even more bidders than that. The 23-year-old is a two-time All-Star, a Home Run Derby champion, a World Series winner and famously one of the most difficult at-bats in baseball. Pry him away from the Nationals, and a club could enjoy 2 ½ seasons of Soto and his signature batter’s box shuffle before he can test free agency.

Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith, Patrick Cantlay and rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied for second. Finau coasted to his fourth career victory, a third title in 11-plus months. He was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, where he rallied from five strokes back to win by three. Brendon Todd was the last to win two straight in the regular season, doing it in 2019.

Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Two weeks after Henrik Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe, he’s a winner in his debut on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. The Swede got large and immediate returns. He shot 69 at Trump National. He won by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolf. And the payoff for Stenson was $4 million for the individual win, and $375,000 for his team finishing second. Dustin Johnson now has three top 10s in three event and already has made just over $5.2 million. The LIV Golf series doesn’t return until the first weekend in September.

Reddick wins at Indy to close best month of NASCAR career

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Reddick closed the best month of his NASCAR career with a victory in overtime on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He broke through for his first career victory on July 3 with a win at Road America in Wisconsin and announced nine days later he was leaving Richard Childress Racing in 2024 to drive for Michael Jordan’s team. His second win in five races made Reddick the first Childress driver since Kevin Harvick in 2013 to win multiple races in a season. Austin Cindric finished second in a Ford for track owner Roger Penske and was followed by fellow rookies Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, who both had career-best finishes.

Hall of Fame welcomes inspirational ‘Field Mouse,’ Sam Mills

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The story of a 5-foot-9 NFL linebacker nicknamed Field Mouse will be featured in Canton, Ohio, this weekend when the late Sam Mills is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mills played Division III college football and was not drafted. That made his rise to stardom with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers all the more remarkable. Jim Mora was Mills’ head coach in the USFL and in New Orleans. Mora says those who saw Mills as an overachiever missed the fact that he “was just that good.” Mills was a Carolina assistant coach when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. That season he coined the Panthers’ motto, “Keep pounding.”

Can Castillo help Mariners shake long postseason drought?

The Seattle Mariners’ postseason drought has stretched on for two decades. Félix Hernández couldn’t put a stop to it, and neither could Robinson Canó. Now the Mariners are making another push for the playoffs, led by rookie star Julio Rodríguez — and newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo. Seattle landed Castillo in a trade Friday that sent three of the Mariners’ top prospects to Cincinnati. If nothing else, that deal showed how serious Seattle is as it tries to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. The drought is the longest in North America’s four major men’s professional sports.

