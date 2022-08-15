AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:46 a.m. EDT

Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is finally a winner on the PGA Tour. It wasn’t easy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris got into a playoff with Sepp Straka. Zalatoris had to make a 15-foot par on the second extra hole to stay in it. And then he hit a shot that bounced on the rocks and stayed put. Straka hit off... READ MORE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is finally a winner on the PGA Tour. It wasn’t easy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris got into a playoff with Sepp Straka. Zalatoris had to make a 15-foot par on the second extra hole to stay in it. And then he hit a shot that bounced on the rocks and stayed put. Straka hit off the rocks and went into the water. Both wound up going to the drop zone, and Zalatoris won with a 7-foot bogey putt. Lucas Glover was among four players who advanced in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles. Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch. Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. One week after ending a 65-race drought, Harvick won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013. He matched Kyle Busch in career victories in the premier series. Harvick’s victory also kept alive the intriguing battle for the final playoff position with two races remaining in the regular season.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in a preseason game. The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. Kellen Mond threw for 119 yards on nine completions, including two touchdowns, in the Vikings’ preseason opener. Sean Mannion finished 8 of 12 for 79 yards.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It will determine the timeline on how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks. There’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache goes in to operate.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak by blanking Los Angeles 4-0. A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits. The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season. Singer pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three. Vinnie Pasquantino homered among his three hits and drove in two runs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. And it didn’t get any easier. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday. Instead of being two shots behind, he was four back. Smith shot 70 and tied for 13th. Smith declined to be interviewed after his round. He needed to win to reach No. 1.

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

It appears Ralf Rangnick was correct when he made the blunt assessment that Manchester United needed soccer’s equivalent of “open-heart surgery” to fix the many issues afflicting England’s biggest club. Rangnick said that in April and he has since been replaced by Erik ten Hag as manager. It has taken just two painful Premier League games for Ten Hag to understand quite the mess he has joined. United has underperforming and in certain cases unmotivated players, an imbalanced squad, a faltering recruitment team unable to bring in its primary targets and American owners increasingly loathed by the fans. Ten Hag isn’t helping himself with some questionable decision-making.

