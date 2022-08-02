AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 2. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (8) 23 7 117 1 1 2 2. Las Vegas (2) 22 8 113 2 1 2 3. Connecticut 20 10 100 3 3 3 4. Seattle 19 12 86 4 4 5 5. Washington 19 12 84 5 4 5 6. Dallas 13 16 64 8 6 8 7. Minnesota 12 19 51 11 6 11 8. Phoenix 13 17 45 9 6 11 9. New York 11 18 38 10 7 11 10. Atlanta 12 18 37 6 7 11 11. Los Angeles 12 17 35 7 8 11 12. Indiana 5 27 10 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.