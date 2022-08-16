AP WNBA Power Poll

The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (9) 26 10 108 2 1 1 2. Chicago 26 10 98 1 2 3 3. Connecticut 25 11 90 3 2 4 4. Seattle 22 14 81 4 3 5 5. Washington 22 14 73 5 4 5 6. Dallas 18 18 60 6 6 9 7. New York 16 20 55 10 6 7 8. Phoenix 15 21 45 8 8 8 9. Minnesota 14 22 35 7 7 10 10. Atlanta 14 22 30 9 9 10 11. Los Angeles 13 22 18 11 11 11 12. Indiana 5 31 9 12 12 12

