AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 1:10 pm
The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (9) 26 10 108 2 1 1
2. Chicago 26 10 98 1 2 3
3. Connecticut 25 11 90 3 2 4
4. Seattle 22 14 81 4 3 5
5. Washington 22 14 73 5 4 5
6. Dallas 18 18 60 6 6 9
7. New York 16 20 55 10 6 7
8. Phoenix 15 21 45 8 8 8
9. Minnesota 14 22 35 7 7 10
10. Atlanta 14 22 30 9 9 10
11. Los Angeles 13 22 18 11 11 11
12. Indiana 5 31 9 12 12 12

