Sports News

Arango leads Los Angeles FC against Charlotte FC

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 2:06 am
1 min read
      

Charlotte FC (9-13-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (16-4-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -271, Charlotte FC +654, Draw +389; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Real Salt Lake.

LAFC is 9-1-2 in home games. LAFC ranks second in the Western Conference with 48 goals led by Arango with 11.

Charlotte is 1-9-2 in road games. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 118 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has 11 goals and three assists for LAFC. Jose Cifuentes has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has seven goals and two assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 8-1-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured).

Charlotte: Kerwin Vargas (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories