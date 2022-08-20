Trending:
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Nolan Arenado’s four-hit game on Friday.

Arizona has a 55-64 record overall and a 32-30 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 26-52 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis is 67-51 overall and 27-30 in road games. The Cardinals are fifth in the NL with 139 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 30 home runs, 60 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .339 for the Cardinals. Arenado is 12-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories