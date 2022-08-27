Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
10
11
9
7
6
Rojas 2b
5
0
1
0
1
2
.282
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|8
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|050
|100
|013_10
|11
|0
|Chicago
|300
|000
|020_5
|7
|1
E_Pérez (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Varsho (19), Gonzàlez (2). HR_Sheets (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_C.Kelly 3 (27), Perdomo 3 (31), Rivera (11), Marte (44), Thomas (33), Sheets 3 (36), Gonzàlez (2), Abreu (60). SB_McCarthy 2 (12). SF_Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Marte 3); Chicago 0. RISP_Arizona 5 for 15; Chicago 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rivera, Pérez. GIDP_Marte, Gonzàlez.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker); Chicago 1 (Abreu, Andrus).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 11-5
|7
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|99
|2.97
|Melancon
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.23
|Mantiply, H, 18
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.65
|Frias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9.72
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, L, 2-4
|3
|
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|63
|4.85
|Velasquez
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|68
|5.12
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.44
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.53
|J.Kelly
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|7.00
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.02
J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 1-1, Mantiply 1-0, Ruiz 3-0, López 3-3. HBP_Diekman (Rivera). WP_Martin(2). PB_Pérez (1).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:32. A_25,837 (40,615).
