Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 11 9 7 6 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 0 1 2 .282 Rivera 3b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .266 Marte dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .227 Varsho rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .238 McCarthy lf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .292 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 3 3 0 .216 Thomas cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Perdomo ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .191

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 1 8 Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Vaughn lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .291 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .308 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Sheets rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .257 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 García 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Arizona 050 100 013_10 11 0 Chicago 300 000 020_5 7 1

E_Pérez (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Varsho (19), Gonzàlez (2). HR_Sheets (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_C.Kelly 3 (27), Perdomo 3 (31), Rivera (11), Marte (44), Thomas (33), Sheets 3 (36), Gonzàlez (2), Abreu (60). SB_McCarthy 2 (12). SF_Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Marte 3); Chicago 0. RISP_Arizona 5 for 15; Chicago 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rivera, Pérez. GIDP_Marte, Gonzàlez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker); Chicago 1 (Abreu, Andrus).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 11-5 7 1-3 5 4 4 1 7 99 2.97 Melancon 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 5.23 Mantiply, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.65 Frias 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 9.72

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martin, L, 2-4 3 4 5 4 4 2 63 4.85 Velasquez 4 2 1 1 1 2 68 5.12 Diekman 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.44 Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.53 J.Kelly 0 2 3 3 1 0 11 7.00 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.02

J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 1-1, Mantiply 1-0, Ruiz 3-0, López 3-3. HBP_Diekman (Rivera). WP_Martin(2). PB_Pérez (1).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:32. A_25,837 (40,615).

