Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 10 11 9 Totals 33 5 7 5
Rojas 2b 5 0 1 0 Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 2 1
Rivera 3b 3 1 0 1 Vaughn lf 4 1 0 0
Marte dh 5 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1
Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0
Varsho rf 3 2 1 0 Sheets rf 4 1 1 3
McCarthy lf 5 3 4 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 1 1 3 García 3b 4 0 0 0
Thomas cf 4 0 0 1 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0
Perdomo ss 5 1 2 3 Pérez c 3 0 1 0
Arizona 050 100 013 10
Chicago 300 000 020 5

E_Pérez (1). DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Varsho (19), Gonzàlez (2). HR_Sheets (10). SB_McCarthy 2 (12). SF_Thomas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,11-5 7 1-3 5 4 4 1 7
Melancon 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Mantiply H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Frias 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Martin L,2-4 3 4 5 4 4 2
Velasquez 4 2 1 1 1 2
Diekman 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly 0 2 3 3 1 0
López 1 1 0 0 0 1

J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Diekman (Rivera). WP_Martin(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:32. A_25,837 (40,615).

