Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|McCarthy lf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|050
|100
|013
|—
|10
|Chicago
|300
|000
|020
|—
|5
E_Pérez (1). DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Varsho (19), Gonzàlez (2). HR_Sheets (10). SB_McCarthy 2 (12). SF_Thomas (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly W,11-5
|7
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Melancon
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,18
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin L,2-4
|3
|
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Velasquez
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Diekman (Rivera). WP_Martin(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:32. A_25,837 (40,615).
